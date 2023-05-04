Wildfire warning amid dry spell after 100 NI incidents in three months

Appeal for help to reduce wildfires after 100 incidents reported since February 2023.

A warning has been issued about the danger of wildfires in Northern Ireland after more than 100 incidents in the past three months.

Multiple agencies have partnered up to appeal for help from the public to reduce the risk.

The Northern Ireland Environment Agency (NIEA), the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) and the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) are asking everyone including farmers and land managers to play their part during current and future periods of dry weather.

“Although the weather has been changeable recently, ground and vegetation conditions are relatively dry which can cause fires to catch and spread quickly, particularly during spells of dry weather,” they said.

“The NIEA, NIFRS and PSNI are advising visitors to rural areas, as well as residents, to act responsibly and be vigilant for wildfires especially over the May bank holidays.

"Many of the recent fires have spread rapidly due to the dry conditions, putting the public, property, firefighters and important habitats and species at risk."

Officials have warned that wildfires can take hold and spread quickly on dry ground, with potentially devastating consequences.

"Wildfires are illegal and the deliberate setting of wildfires is a criminal offence,” they added.

"Wildfires are almost always started by humans either deliberately or through carelessness.

"They put lives at risk, destroy our surroundings and the wildlife in them, and are a real cost to society.”

It comes amid ongoing consultation by the NIEA as part of bid to dramatically reduce the number of wildfires.

The draft strategy launched in March aims to reduce blazes and lessen their impact through six themes, including land management, engagement and response.

The agency previously said "shared solutions" were needed to tackle "thousands of reported incidents" each year which drains vital resources.

The consultation, which will run until June 20, follows the establishment of a Wildfire Stakeholder Group, which has been involved in awareness initiatives in various locations.

The increased risk posed by wildfires has been identified in several reports as climate change alters weather patterns.