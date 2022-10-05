Wildlife spectacle set for Strangford Lough as thousands of geese to return from Canada

Castle Espie Wetland Centre is getting ready to welcome visitors to The Big Brent Weekend –with the return of the light-bellied Brent Geese to the shores of Strangford Lough.

Every year in September and October, around 25,000 light-bellied brent geese make the challenging 3,000 mile journey with their young from Arctic Canada to Strangford Lough.

This weekend – October 8 and 9 – celebrates one of its greatest wildlife spectacles of the year.

Visitors can enjoy a range of experiences which highlights the incredible journey of the Brent Geese, including fun family activities, photography workshops, expert talks, and arts and craft workshops.

Paul Stewart WWT Castle Espie Centre Manager said: “The team at WWT Castle Espie is looking forward to welcoming visitors to The Big Brent Weekend Saturday 8th and Sunday 9th October. September and October is a significant period for us as we welcome back thousands of Brent Geese to the shores of Strangford Lough.

"We hope visitors will join us to witness this incredible spectacle, take time to reconnect with nature, enjoy the beautiful surroundings as well as the range of activities on offer. It is guaranteed to be an exciting, fun filled weekend as well as a wonderful natural experience for everyone.”

For further information visit www.wwt.org.uk/wetland-centres/castle-espie/.