Will Northern Ireland see a white Christmas? Met Office reveals festive weather forecast

The Met Office has revealed their festive forecast as we approach the Christmas weekend and it is a mixed picture, according to forecasters.

With just three days to go before the big day, many have been wondering whether it will be a case of pulling the winter hats and gloves out of the wardrobe.

Instead, Northern Ireland is likely to experience a mild, cloudy and at times wet Christmas Day, according to the Met Office.

Rather than the arctic chill we experienced towards the start of the month, instead the festive weekend will see warm air from the southwest pushing milder temperatures and a band of rain across the country.

Despite the lack of a white Christmas on Sunday, some areas of higher ground may experience snow in the run up to the weekend.

Going into Friday, the Met Office said there will be some early brightness in Northern Ireland, before cloud begins to thicken to bring rain, which at times will be heavy, with snow showers on higher ground for a time.

There will be a maximum temperature of around 6 C.

Heading into the weekend, Saturday will be mainly dry, bright but at times breezy.

For Christmas Day, some rain is expected and it will feel windy. However, across the day it is expected to become drier and colder in the afternoon as winds turn northwest.

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist David Oliver said: “An unsettled Christmas weekend is on the way for many, with those in the north and west seeing the most frequent and the heaviest showers.

“High winds will affect some coasts through the weekend with gales in places, especially the north and west.

“Christmas Day will be unsettled for many, with the most frequent showers in the northern half of the UK and some more sporadic and mostly lighter showers further south.”

The Scottish Highlands is the only part of the UK likely to see a white Christmas, according to the Met Office.

Met Office spokesman Stephen Dixon added: "A white Christmas, which according to the Met Office is defined by a single snowflake falling anywhere in the UK on Christmas Day, is most likely in the northwest of Scotland later on the day on Sunday, with some snow moving in from the north-west as part of a cooler pool of air and some snow could even be seen in the northwest of the UK at lower levels overnight on Christmas Day and into Boxing Day.”