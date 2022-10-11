‘Will there be a happy day in Creeslough again?’: Singer Daniel O’Donnell on shock of Donegal tragedy

Daniel O’Donnell has said it will be “a long time” before there is a happy day in Creeslough after a tragic explosion claimed ten lives in the Donegal village late last week.

The singer, who was born in Kincasslagh in the county and maintains strong links locally, said those in the village community are being "carried by one another" after an explosion at an Appplegreen service station on Friday.

Speaking to the BBC, Mr O’Donnell said he was travelling when he heard the news.

“I was the airport in the Chicago when my niece called me and told there had been a terrible explosion in Creeslough, and I suppose you initially hope there will be no fatalities or people won’t be injured, but very quickly as the story unfolded realised worse than anyone could believe,” he said.

Those killed were aged from five to 59, with the first two funerals set to take place on Tuesday. Requiem masses for Jessica Gallagher (24), and Martin McGill (49) will take place today in the local St Michael’s Church.

"It’s just unbelievable in small community that this could happen, you can hardly believe it’s a reality that the people of the area are facing" he said, adding he also shopped and filled up his car at the garage where the explosion occurred.

“I just thought that what’s people did last Friday, doing exactly what I did, walking in never thinking that was their fate. So many people lost their lives and all the people whose lives will never be the same for the rest of their time on earth.

“When will there ever be a happy day in Creeslough again? It’ll be a long time before it, if ever. It’s shocking this happened”, Mr O’Donnell added.

Once he landed back in Ireland, the Irish singer attended a service of remembrance for the victims in Dublin on Saturday evening.

He has said the “community is in shock and sorrow” but paid tribute to his fellow Donegal-residents’ actions after the blast, the cause of which is still unknown.

He added: “I was watching the rosaries last night from the church, and whilst the community is in shock and sorrow, they came together from the very word go, the local people were the first people there to go into where the accident happened, without a thought to their own well-being, thinking about the people inside.

“There are being carried by one-another now, the whole community is suffering, I can’t even imagine being a family member who has lost someone. I don’t have words to express my sympathies to them. All you can do is pray and I suppose, know you are thinking of them. Creeslough is so near to (my) home, it’s a big family.”