William Wright: Jeff Wright pays tribute to his ‘genius’ father during thanksgiving funeral service at Green Pastures megachurch

The son of Sir William Wright has paid tribute to his late father as a “genius” at a service of thanksgiving for his life in Ballymena.

Sir William, one of Northern Ireland’s most famous businessmen, passed away in the early hours of Sunday morning aged 94.

He founded Wrightbus in 1946 alongside his father, Robert with the company pioneering public transport leading the way in the development of low-front and zero-emission buses.

Mourners gathered on Wednesday in Green Pastures, the megachurch on the outskirts of Ballymena founded by Sir William’s son, Pastor Jeff Wright for a service of thanksgiving devoted to the businessman who was knighted in 2018 for his services to the transport industry.

It’s believed to be one of the first times Jeff Wright has been back at the church he founded following his controversial departure earlier this year after complaints.

Taking place in the large church’s auditorium, the service remained a celebration of life with no coffin present.

A private burial for Sir William had taken place earlier that morning. This burial was accompanied by a Guard of Honour from Wrightbus employees.

Instead the room was filled with large television screens projecting images of a young Sir William and his wife Ruby, alongside more notable images of the transport legend receiving his knighthood from Prince Charles, as well as more personal photographs at family weddings and Sir William walking with the Orange Order.

Paying tribute to his father, Jeff Wright opened his sermon by encouraging those in attendance to stand up and greet one another.

Adorned with a microphone headset, the former pastor of the church addressed mourners from the podium.

“My father was a lot things to a lot of people, he was dad, he was grandad, but yet we were all aware of the largeness of who he was.

“He was a genius, a wind-up merchant who loved a good gag,” he said, before telling those gathered about his father’s younger years living in Warden Street and his struggles with asthma.

Mr Wright then appeared to address his departure from the mega-church.

Speaking about his father’s work ethic and management of Wrightbus, Mr Wright said he believed his father “would have had leadership issues” a nod to the reason given for his departure from Green Pastures. It was greeted with awkward laughter as Mr Wright said he waited for the jibe to “land”.

“Some people would dream of making a difference, others stay awake and do it. My dad was one who did it,” he continued, saying his father contributed large sums of money to a number of Christian endeavours.

Jeff Wright also spoke a length about his father’s business drive.

“My father [saw] the need for clean energy in London before London did, Wrightbus was recognised as leading the way not only in Northern Ireland, but in Europe and around the world” he said.

He remarked that he believed his father was often looked at as the epitome of success but it was his “heart and faith” which was the most successful aspect of him despite an additional career in politics.

Sir William served as both an Ulster Unionist and an independent unionist councillor at times during his long life.

“He loved his country, and it was during the Troubles he decided he had to get into politics. He gave so much of his life to the betterment of Northern Ireland, but we had to deal with threats from the IRA. I remember doing look out and waiting for my father to come home, worried he would be killed at the door. My father stood against terrorism and was never afraid to make a stand in what he believed in.”

He then proceeded to sum up his father in a number of words including “honorary doctor from Ulster University and Queen’s, politician, innovator, adventurer and Ulster man.”

Former pastor Wright closed his tribute to his father by encouraging those in attendance at Green Pastures to attend another church Gracehill Moravian Church on Sunday mornings. Pointing to a leader of the latter church sitting in the service, Reverend Sarah Groves, Wright asked her to stand before telling those gathered to pay their respects to his father that her church begins at 10.00am earlier than Green Pastures’ typical Sunday worship time of 11.00am. It’s believed Gracehill Moravian Church, Ballymena is where Mr Wright now attends.

Other tributes during the thanksgiving of life for the businessman included an opening prayer from Green Pastures replacement for Pastor Wright, Darren Pearson, and a reading from Sir William’s granddaughter Lauren Christie who read Psalm 31-37.