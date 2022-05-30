Windows and equipment damaged on building site of new Craigavon school

Thousands of pounds worth of damage was caused during an incident at new school build on the Monbrief East Road, Craigavon.

It is believed to have taken place around 7.20am on Monday morning.

Three windows of a crane cab were broken and a number of window panes on a pallet were also damaged as well as windows inside the building, both fitted and unfitted.

PSNI Sergeant Stewart said: “Site equipment had also been thrown onto the roof of the building.

“We estimate this appalling act of vandalism to have cost thousands of pounds worth of damages.

“I would appeal to anyone involved in this kind of anti-social activity to stop and would also urge anyone with any information or concerns to contact our Neighbourhood Team.

“Reporting incidents that impact on your quality of life helps us to focus patrols where they are needed most.

“Our investigation is now underway and we are appealing to anyone who may have any information or CCTV or dash-cam footage which can assist us to contact 101 quoting reference number 267 of 30/05/22.”