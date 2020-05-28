Windows shaken after 'explosion' during Portstewart home fire

Fire service at the scene of a serious house and oil tank fire at Inishowen Park, Portstewart. Pic Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia

A resident of a Portstewart neighbourhood has described waking to the sound of an explosion which rattled their windows as a fire raged in a neighbouring property.

The blaze broke out at the Inishowen Park home at around 6am on Thursday.

Eight appliances and numerous firefighters from Coleraine Fire station, Portstewart Fire Station, Portrush Fire Station and Kilrea Fire Station rushed to the scene.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatuses used jets, to put out fires on an oil tank and on the roof of an adjacent garage.

A nearby resident said they woke just before 6am to the sound of water being sprayed and then an explosion.

"The pressure wave rattled my windows... must have been an oil tank," they said.

"This is the second major house fire in 48 hours in relative close proximity"

The fire is be considered as "accidental ignition," a Fire Service spokesman said.