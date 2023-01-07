Windows smashed as bricks thrown at Derry house with children inside

A group of youths have reportedly attacked a home in the Fountain area of Derry city on Saturday evening, smashing the windows of the house with bricks.

DUP MLA for Foyle, Gary Middleton, described the attack as “disgusting”.

"Thankfully there were no serious injuries however there is no doubt that this could’ve been much worse as a result of the reckless actions of those involved,” he said.

Waterside councillor Niree McMorris added: “The windows were smashed and glass was shattered all over the children.

"A cowardly attack which could have been fatal had the bricks hit the children. I have spoken to the home owner and both myself and Gary Middleton MLA are liaising with the police. Thank goodness everyone is OK.”

The PSNI have been contacted for further details.