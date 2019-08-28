Windows smashed at east Belfast home

A number of windows were smashed at a residential property in east Belfast on Tuesday night.

Police are appealing for information following a report of criminal damage in the Ballynafoy Close area.

Shortly before 10.30pm, it was reported that a number of windows were smashed at the house.

Damage was also reported to the front door of the property during the incident.

Sergeant Turkington appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

“Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances of this incident and we would appeal to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area to contact police on 101, quoting reference 2269 27/08/19," he said.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”