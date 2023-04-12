Windsor Framework ‘essential step’ in preserving peace in NI, says Biden

The Windsor Framework is an “essential step” towards protecting peace in Northern Ireland, Joe Biden said, as he praised the UK and the EU for securing a Brexit deal for the region.

The US President, whose administration has long taken a close interest in Northern Irish affairs and the impact of Brexit on the region, heaped praise on Rishi Sunak and Ursula von der Leyen as he offered his seal of approval to the agreement.

Speaking at Ulster University in Belfast city centre, he said Brexit created “complex challenges” for Northern Ireland.

“I encouraged the leaders of the UK and the EU to address the issues in a way that served Northern Ireland’s best interest,” he said.

“I deeply appreciate the personal leadership of Prime Minister Sunak and European Commissioner Von der Leyen to reach an agreement.

“The Windsor Framework addresses the practical realities of Brexit and it is an essential step to ensuring the hard-earned peace and progress of the Good Friday Agreement that they are preserved and strengthened.

“Negotiators listened to business leaders across the UK and Ireland who shared what they needed to succeed, and I believe the stability and predictability offered by this framework will encourage greater investment in Northern Ireland, significant investment in Northern Ireland.”

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak met US President Joe Biden in Belfast (Paul Faith/PA) — © Paul Faith

The framework was unveiled in February as a means of adapting the Northern Ireland Protocol to deal with trade disruption between the region and the rest of the UK.

It has been formally signed off by both the UK and the EU but the DUP – the largest unionist party in Northern Ireland – has expressed concerns about the deal and has shown no sign of returning to powersharing at Stormont.

Mr Biden, who expressed his hope that powersharing could be restored soon, said his special envoy to Northern Ireland, Joe Kennedy III, would “supercharge” work to encourage more investment in the region and help it realise its “enormous economic potential”.

The US president said Mr Kennedy would lead a trade delegation of US companies to the region later in the year.