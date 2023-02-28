Windsor Framework: What does the new NI Protocol deal actually mean?

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen during a press conference at the Guildhall in Windsor, Berkshire, following the announcement that they have struck a deal over the Northern Ireland Protocol. Picture date: Monday February 27, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story POLITICS Brexit. Photo credit should read: Dan Kitwood/PA Wire — © PA

On Monday, the UK government and EU agreed in principle, a new deal to tackle issues caused by the Northern Ireland Protocol .

Rishi Sunak has said his "decisive breakthrough" on post-Brexit rules will remove trade barriers for Northern Ireland and give the UK a "veto" on EU law as he seeks the backing of unionists.

The Prime Minister hailed the controversially named "Windsor Framework" as marking a "new chapter" on relations with Brussels that he hopes will restore powersharing in Stormont.

But what exactly does the new framework mean?

The Belfast Telegraph has broken down each main topic to explain what changes the Windsor Framework will make to the ongoing NI Protocol.

What is the Stormont Brake?

Monday’s agreement has introduced a new ‘Stormont brake’, which will allow the NI Assembly to stop new EU single market rules applying in Northern Ireland.

Rishi Sunak said: “If the brake is pulled, the UK Government will have a veto.”

He added that this gives the institutions of the Good Friday Agreement in NI “a powerful new safeguard based on cross-community consent”.

At the House of Commons, Mr Sunak confirmed that the Stormont brake will operate on the same basis as the current petition of concern, which is a controversial voting mechanism whereby 30 MLAs can petition the Assembly requiring a matter to be passed on a cross-community basis, rather than a simple majority one.

The brake will only be able to be used if there is something “significantly different” about a new EU rule and the 30 MLAs can show the rule has a “significant impact specific to everyday life that is liable to persist.”

The Stormont Brake explained (@PeterDonaghy)

What is the Green Lane?

Under the full implementation of the Protocol, all goods moving from Great Britain to Northern Ireland would be subject to full customs formalities, as if they were moving internationally.

The new ‘Green Lane’ means that goods coming from trusted traders in the UK to Northern Ireland will not have to undergo paperwork, checks and customs controls, with only ordinary commercial information required such as a description of the goods and their value.

A red lane would be for products going to Ireland and the rest of the EU. These would undergo full checks duties.

This also means the scrapping of customs processes and extra costs for parcels and letters going from GB to NI.

In terms of agri-food and grocery retail supply, the UK government says that NI supermarkets, wholesalers, hospitality and catering companies, and those providing food to public services (e.g. schools, hospitals) will all be able to use the new ‘green lane’ for UK food retailers.

And the ban on seed potatoes and “high risk” trees and shrubs has further been lifted, meaning growers in Northern Ireland can access seed potatoes from GB which remain prohibited in Ireland, and garden centres, farmers and gardeners can access GB plants, trees and other products.

This will come into force this Autumn 2023.

How will goods now move from NI to GB?

Under full implementation of the Protocol the UK would be required to collect standard export declarations for all goods moving from Northern Ireland to Great Britain.

The UK government said these have been permanently removed “for the vast majority of goods” moving from NI to GB.

This means export declarations are only required in limited circumstances - such as for goods covered by specific international obligations e.g. endangered species.

Businesses do not need to take any action right now and should

continue as per current arrangements which will continue to apply.

The UK government said: “We will consult and work with business over the coming months ahead of implementing any changes required by these arrangements.”

Will the ECJ still have a say in what goes on in Northern Ireland?

The Protocol has meant that NI has continued to follow some EU rules, meaning the European Court of Justice (ECJ) has maintained some oversight here.

The European Commission’s president, Ursula Von der Leyen, confirmed on Monday that the ECJ will still have the final say on EU law and single market issues.

Critics, including the DUP, have argued that this undermines the unity and sovereignty of the UK.

"The only EU law applies in Northern Ireland under the framework is the minimum necessary to avoid a hard border, and allow Northern Irish business accessing the EU," Rishi Sunak said.

In the summer of 2021, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said his party would not support any deal on the Protocol unless seven ‘tests’ which he set out were passed.

One of these conditions involves ‘giving the people of NI a say in making laws that govern them’, so it is yet to be seen whether the DUP will accept that the ECJ still have a say in NI laws.

Has access to UK medicines changed?

All medicines in Northern Ireland were subject to EU rules and authorisation under the Protocol.

This meant for novel medicines, including particular cancer drugs, it was the European Medicines Agency, not the UK’s Medicines and Healthcare Regulatory Agency, which approved medicines for the Northern Ireland market.

Under the Windsor Framework, patients in NI should be able to access the same medicines in the same packs, with the same labels, as the rest of the UK - permanently protecting the supply of UK medicines for NI.

Businesses will only need to secure approval for a UK-wide licence from the UK’s MHRA to supply medicines to Northern Ireland.

Current guidance on the supply of medicines in Northern Ireland can be found on the GOV.UK page

Can I take my pet between Northern Ireland and Great Britain?

Pets travelling between GB and NI currently have to follow EU rules, meaning they must:

• have an up-to-date and expensive rabies vaccination (c.£102)

• acquire an animal health certificate from their vet for each visit (costing on

average £230.40 per certificate);

• enter through a designated Northern Ireland point of entry; and

• dogs must have a tapeworm treatment (costing £40-£50) for each visit.

Under the new agreement, if you are travelling with pet dogs, cats, and ferrets you can now do so without needing extra health treatments, new costs or documentation from a vet. This means no requirements for a rabies vaccine, tapeworm treatment or extra checks.

Microchipped pets can travel with a life-long ‘pet travel document’, issued for free by the Department for Environment Food and Rural Affairs and available in hard copy and on a smartphone app.

Owners will complete a tick box as part of their travel booking, acknowledging they accept the scheme rules and that they will not move their pet into the EU.

There will be no routine additional checks by the NI authorities. Any checks carried out will be risk-based, focused on real-world welfare, disease or puppy smuggling risks.

Pet owners do not need to take any immediate action. The new arrangements will take effect in Autumn 2023 - further guidance on what pet owners will need to do, will be provided in due course.

Have VAT and excise rules changed?

Under the Protocol, EU rules for VAT and excise apply to goods in Northern Ireland. This means certain UK tax changes which are not compatible with EU rules cannot be introduced in NI.

The Windsor Framework has in principle, thus secured lasting powers for the UK to set VAT and excise rules on alcohol and other goods in NI.

The Government said: “We have done this by removing existing rules and preventing other new EU VAT rules from applying in NI.

“When the Chancellor cuts duty on a pint of draught beer at the pub or makes it cheaper for people to make their home more energy efficient, he does so for the whole of the UK.

“Northern Ireland will continue to benefit from frictionless trade on the Island of Ireland and across the UK.”