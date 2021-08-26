Windsor Park to be 85% full for NI’s upcoming World Cup qualifying fixture against Switzerland

Northern Ireland supporters have been given a boost on Thursday after confirmation 16,000 fans will be able to attend the Belfast fixture against Switzerland next month.

The pivotal FIFA World Cup qualifier is to be played at the National Football Stadium at Windsor Park on September 8.

The news means the raucous Green and White Army will be hoping to make a difference to the team’s fortunes, with Northern Ireland currently in third place in the group after two matches.

Fans hoping to attend will need to provide proof of a full vaccination, with the Irish Football Association confirming this can be done using the vaccination card and photographic ID.

Proof of a negative NHS Lateral Flow test no more than 48 hours prior to arrival at the stadium will also be accepted.

Alternatively, they said entry can be gained by demonstrating proof of natural Covid antibodies based upon a positive PCR test within 180 days of the game.

The move by the IFA means the stadium will be at 85% capacity for the fixture.

NI team manager Ian Baraclough said he “can’t wait” to experience the fans back in the stadium.

“I’ve said on many occasions that the Green and White Army bring a unique passion and to have them roaring the team on will be a special moment for me and everyone connected to the squad,” he said.

Irish FA chief executive Patrick Nelson said: “Following on from the success of the UEFA Super Cup I’m delighted we have been able to secure an increased attendance for this crucial game.

“We have proven that the National Football Stadium at Windsor Park can host fans safely and responsibly and I look forward to welcoming our brilliant fans back.

“We’ve worked closely and in collaboration with our partners to make this happen and I thank them for their teamwork.”

Unfortunately, while fans will be able to support the team in Belfast, FIFA and UEFA have confirmed no away supporters will be permitted to attend next month's World Cup qualifiers.

It means Northern Ireland’s qualifier against Lithuania in Vilnius next Thursday will not feature any travelling supporters.

The decision to ban away supporters is expected to be reviewed by the governing bodies ahead of further European qualifiers scheduled for the international windows in October and November.