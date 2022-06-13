Winston ‘Winkie’ Irvine: Where the community worker has gone, controversy has followed...

A community worker with ties linking him right to the top of Government, Winston Irvine has portrayed himself as a vehicle for peace.

Irvine has a high-profile job with Intercomm, which advocates for change in Belfast’s interface communities.

He has been part of the Loyalist Communities Council (LCC), which met with the DUP earlier this year over concerns with the NI Protocol, and has been pictured on several occasions with prominent politicians including the ex-Irish foreign minister Charlie Flanagan.

Although linked to paramilitaries, Irvine has managed to avoid prison in Northern Ireland until now.

The only other time he spent behind bars was in France 20 years ago when he was among a group of loyalists arrested for disorderly behaviour following a visit to the Somme.

Irvine first gained notice in 2000 when he grabbed an LVF flag from a band taking part in a UDA parade on the Shankill Road, sparking a loyalist feud which claimed seven lives.

Two years earlier, he had been filmed wearing a balaclava at a UVF show of strength and reading out a terror statement, his identity only revealed years later.

In 2014, Irvine was arrested by detectives investigating the 2002 kneecapping of teenager Craig McCausland, who was later murdered by the UVF. He was freed without charge.

Irvine was also famously pictured throwing a beer crate at republicans during a 2005 riot on the Crumlin Road. Again, no charges were brought against him.

There was also controversy in 2017 over his role as treasurer of Woodvale & Shankill Community Housing Association, despite having no accountancy qualifications, when the charity came under investigation over claims it staged a “sham tender” process ahead of awarding lucrative building contracts to its subsidiary firm WGS Construction, which also had Irvine on its board.

In July 2020, Irvine was involved in a confrontation with Sinn Fein MP John Finucane, who appeared at a Crumlin Road protest over illegal dumping in the loyalist area.