'Winter time' to begin as clocks go back an hour

'Winter time' is to officially begin this weekend when clocks go back by one hour on Sunday morning.

The change will happen at 2am on Sunday when clocks go back one hour to 1am. Most smartphones, tablets and computers will make this change automatically.

It's good news for many as it means an extra hour in bed, while the mornings will be brighter and evenings darker over the coming months.

The practice of switching the clocks was first introduced by Germany around the time of World War I to save energy by prolonging evening daylight in summer.

Reverting to Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) from British Summer Time (BST) - also known as Daylight Saving Time (DST) - marks the official end of British summertime. There won't be lighter nights again until Wednesday March 27 2022, when the clocks wind forward again at 1am.

By December, the shortest day of the year will soon arrive. It takes place on December 21 when the daylight hours will dwindle to around seven hours and 49 minutes.

In 2019 the European Transport committee, voted for the end of daylight savings in the European Union, meaning the practice of changing the clocks back and forth throughout the year could be a thing of the past.

But it hasn't yet been introduced in Europe after taking a back seat due to Covid-19.