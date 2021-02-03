Winter warning: cold and blustery conditions set to continue

The cold and blustery wintry weather is set to continue this week for Northern Ireland.

Yesterday some parts saw snow while the rest experienced longer outbreaks of rain.

The wind was set to pick up last night with easterly gales along the North Coast.

The Met Office forecasts showers or the odd longer spell of rain today. The most persistent rain is expected towards the North Coast - with snowy spells possible over the Antrim Hills.

There will be cold easterly winds with the maximum temperature reaching four degrees. The rest of the week is expected to remain unsettled with outbreaks of rain and snow.

Meanwhile, last month was the coldest January across the UK in 10 years. The Met Office said January had an average temperature of 2.2C, making it the coldest across the UK since 2010 when the average UK January temperature was 0.9C. It has also been the coldest calendar month since March 2013 which also recorded an average temperature of 2.2C.

The coldest January on record was 1963 with a mean temperature of minus 1.9C.

The Met Office's Dr Mark McCarthy said: "A winter month as cold or colder than January 2021 used to occur in approximately seven out of 10 winters through the 20th century.

"In recent decades this has dropped to around three in 10. So although we are still subject to cold weather in winter, these spells tend not to be as severe or as frequent as in the past."