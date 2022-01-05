Wintry showers and icy roads ahead after first snowfall of year lands in NI

Yellow weather warning issued as temperatures drop below freezing

The Met Office has predicted an unsettled week of cold weather ahead, with yellow weather warnings in place for Wednesday morning and Friday, after the first snow fall of 2022 landed yesterday.

Photos were shared on social media of snow falling at Cavehill in Belfast during sunrise, a “light dusting” at Parkmore in the Glens of Antrim, on Black Mountain and a heavier blanket of snow in Co Down’s Mourne mountains.

A dusting of snow covered Divis Mountain

The coldest temperature was recorded at 2.30am on Tuesday morning at Killylane in mid Antrim which hit freezing temperatures of -0.2C. The Giant’s Causeway, however, recorded milder temperatures of 5.4C.

Wednesday looks set for similar temperatures, reaching highs of five or 6C, with a weather warning in place until 9am for ice on the roads.

Wednesday evening could reach lows of -2C, turning milder coming into Thursday with temperatures reaching 10C.

Aaron McGuinness (left) with his friend Conor Whyte in the Cooley Mountains in Co Louth

Wintry showers will, however, be expected throughout Thursday, with another yellow weather warning for ice coming into place on Friday from midnight until 10am with frequent sleet and snow showers and a warning for difficult driving conditions and travel disruption.

It is expected that some roads and railways are likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services.

Ballysillan got a dusting of snow yesterday

Some icy patches could also gather on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths, with brief power outages possible and a risk of isolated lightning strikes.

Wintry showers are expected throughout the day on Friday, starting as snow and eventually turning to rain, with snow setting on high ground and in westerly exposed areas and along the west coast.

Snow begins to fall over east Belfast

Temperatures will however, remain above freezing, reaching 5C in Belfast on Friday and milder into the weekend with continuing unpredictable showers.

However, it is a long way from the “big freeze” of 2010, which brought extensive snow, ice, and record-breaking low temperatures to Northern Ireland.

It also saw the last widespread white Christmas with snow on the ground at 83% of weather stations — the highest amount ever recorded.