Without ‘horrible’ release of prisoners there would have been no Good Friday Agreement: Tony Blair

Former prime minister Sir Tony Blair and former taoiseach Bertie Ahern at St Malachy's School Belfast during an event discussing with young people the 25th anniversary of the Belfast / Good Friday Agreement. Picture date: Tuesday April 18, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story ULSTER Agreement. Photo credit should read: Liam McBurney/PA Wire — © PA

Former prime minister Sir Tony Blair and former taoiseach Bertie Ahern at St Malachy's School Belfast during an event discussing with young people the 25th anniversary of the Belfast / Good Friday Agreement. Picture date: Tuesday April 18, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story ULSTER Agreement. Photo credit should read: Liam McBurney/PA Wire — © PA

Former Prime Minister Sir Tony Blair has defended the 1998 decision to allow for the release of paramilitary prisoners as part of the Good Friday Agreement.

Speaking alongside former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern on Tuesday, he admitted the decision, which was a key element to bring republicans on board with the peace process, was “horrible, but necessary”.

The peace deal allowed for over 500 republican and loyalists prisoners, who had been sentenced for terrorist offences before the signing of the Agreement, to be freed.

The former premiers were both at Queen’s University for a second day on Tuesday as the university’s Agreement25 conference continued.

Former prime minister Sir Tony Blair and former taoiseach Bertie Ahern at St Malachy's School Belfast during an event discussing with young people the 25th anniversary of the Belfast / Good Friday Agreement. Picture date: Tuesday April 18, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story ULSTER Agreement. Photo credit should read: Liam McBurney/PA Wire — © PA

After meeting with school pupils at the university they then joined together for a visit to St Malachy’s College in north Belfast.

“What I found was that the most difficult conversations I ever had were with the families of the victims,” the former Primer Minister said.

“Many of these people were killed just by being in the wrong place at the wrong time, it wasn’t that they were targets.

“Some people found it unforgivable while what other people said was, ‘I can’t ever forget what has happened, but if you can tell me that your agreement will mean that someone else doesn’t suffer in the way that I’ve suffered, then you go and do it’.

“’But you’ve got to make sure it lasts and it works.

“Yes, it was horrible, but it was necessary,” he said, but added it was an example of how sometimes, to make change, leaders had to make difficult decisions.

“A lot of people are cynical about politics because they don’t understand when you actually are in a position of political leadership, if the decisions were easy, life would be so much simpler. But they are not. It is really difficult.

“In the end, you’ve got to take a decision, and the moment you decide, you will divide.

“That’s what leadership is about,” he said.

“We weren’t indifferent to it but what we were trying to think is how do we prevent this happening in the future.

“Ultimately, if you want to make change you are going to have to do things which are difficult and sometimes take risks, it can be a very ugly business when you are dealing with the families who have lost their loved ones in terrible acts of violence, that is the most difficult thing.

“But if you are going to be honest about what the future has to look like, you are going to have to take those decisions.”

Mr Ahern agreed that the release of prisoners “was necessary, like a lot of hard compromises”.

“If we didn’t do it we wouldn’t have had an agreement, that is the straight and honest answer,” he added.

“I can tell you we weren’t celebrating, but as part of the overall collective issues that we were dealing with, which were huge – that was one of the difficult ones.

“I don’t ever remember Tony Blair opening a champagne bottle to say to me, ‘let’s have a drink, we’re going to release the prisoners’.

“It was a huge decision but I remember having to go back and meet some of the families of members of the Garda Siochana, the Irish police force, and tell them I am going to release these guys who got 40 years for killing your dad, but they have only served six or seven.

“I can tell you we weren’t celebrating, but as part of the overall collective issues that we were dealing with, which were huge – that was one of the difficult ones.”

The two former leaders spent time mingling with young people at Queen’s University with over 250 pupils gathered as part of the Agreement25 conference.