Witness's relative arrested over intimidation in garda killer trial

A relative of a witness who gave key testimony against a garda killer from Northern Ireland has been arrested over a plot to intimidate members of his own family, it has emerged.

Detectives investigating a campaign of witness intimidation during the trial of south Armagh man Aaron Brady for the murder of Garda Adrian Donohoe made the latest "significant" arrest in Dublin over a week ago.

The suspect is a convicted criminal and is related to a witness whose testimony was key in securing Brady's conviction of the garda's murder.

The man, who has served prison sentences for violent attacks on innocent people, was enlisted by other criminals to try and "dissuade" the witness from giving evidence against the garda killer, it is understood. Detectives believe the man was paid to try to convince his relative not to give evidence.

Sources say the suspect is accused of first trying a "softly softly" approach to convince the man not to give testimony.

But when this was unsuccessful, he became involved in a campaign of intimidation against his relative and other members of the family, it is understood.

"This is a significant arrest. This man was enlisted to try and convince and later intimidate Daniel Cahill and members of his family, which are indeed his own relatives, not to give evidence. These attempts ultimately failed," according to a senior security source.

The trial was the longest-running in the history of the Irish State and continued amid an orchestrated effort to interfere with key witnesses.

Brady (29) was convicted of Detective Garda Donohoe's murder last August and is currently serving a life sentence with a minimum 40-year prison term for capital murder.

The Crossmaglen man is among eight people now arrested as part of the garda inquiry into witness intimidation and perverting the course of justice. Gardai are hoping to bring a number of charges in relation to the campaign, including perverting the course of justice and using a mobile phone behind bars.

Four people with key testimony refused to come to court, but Brady was still convicted after two witnesses testified they heard him admit Ali Bracken to shooting a garda in Ireland.

In early November, Brady was arrested in his Portlaoise Prison cell and quizzed in relation to the intimidation of witnesses.

Brady has appealed against his murder conviction.