Wolfe Tones silent over IRA chants at Feile an Phobail gig

Band refuses to comment as sponsors review festival links and UUP threatens to walk away

The Wolfe Tones perform at Feile in the Falls Park

The Wolfe Tones have refused to comment on the controversy surrounding pro-IRA slogans and offensive emblems at Feile an Phobail.

A number of events at the west Belfast Festival over the weekend provoked outrage and led to calls for public bodies to cut ties with the event.

They included the rebel band, who wore shirts honouring the hunger strikers, leading the huge Falls Park audience in a chant of “ooh, ahh, up the ‘Ra”.

Striking a different note to that performance of Celtic Symphony, the Wolfe Tones remained tight-lipped about the controversy last night.

“They will not be making any comment,” their manager told the Belfast Telegraph.

Defending the festival, Feile director Kevin Gamble said it included “all opinions and provides a platform for many different views, free from censorship of panellists, artists or performers”.

“The Wolfe Tones are one of Ireland’s most famous musical bands, and have played to sold-out audiences across Ireland, Britain, the US and the world for the past 58 years,” he added.

“They are popular with Irish people and the Irish diaspora across the world. No public funding is received to pay for the Wolfe Tones’ concert.”

Some of the revellers filmed chanting “up the ‘Ra” and wearing headbands with the same slogan emblazoned on them were in their teens.

Tourism NI has confirmed it is “investigating” what happened and insisted funding offers were conditional.

“Our funding agreement clearly stipulates the responsibility of the event organiser to promote good relations and uphold Tourism NI’s reputation as a public body,” a spokesperson said.

“Failure to do so may result in Tourism NI withdrawing all or part of our funding.”

Translink, which supported Feile’s Teddy Bears Picnic family event and hosted Music on Metro and Gigs on Glider activities, is also considering its response to the controversy.

“We will be seeking a meeting with the organisers to review this situation,” a spokesperson said.

Other controversial incidents at the festival included the west Belfast rap trio Kneecap taking to the stage at Falls Park shortly after unveiling a mural of a burning police Land Rover.

The PSNI confirmed it was aware of the of the image, which was not part of the festival.

Ulster Unionist MLA Robbie Butler warned that the any failure by organisers “to address issues of sectarian hatred” would lead the party to pull out of future Feile events.

He urged those behind the festival to have a long, hard look at their potential role in “poisoning another generation with the hatred of the past”.

“Should the Feile organisers take no meaningful action to address this, then the Ulster Unionist Party will have no choice but to review our future participation in Feile organised events,” Mr Butler said.

“This would be deeply regrettable because many events are very worthwhile and provide a forum for genuine discussion and engagement.

“However, as a former prison officer, I am all too conscious of the 28 former colleagues who were murdered by IRA terrorists, so to watch young people singing ‘up the ‘Ra’ is particularly offensive and depressing.

“I have no doubt that many others who lost loved ones, friends or colleagues at the hands of the IRA will feel the same.”

The Lagan Valley MLA insisted his party had no problem with condemning offensive material placed on loyalist bonfires over the Twelfth.

Mr Butler said he equally condemned the burning of poppy wreaths, a picture of the Queen and Union flags on Monday night’s bonfire in Bogside area of Londonderry.

“Nearly 25 years after the signing of the Belfast Agreement, this is not where we should be,” he added.

The DUP’s Emma Little-Pengelly called on organisations that provide funding and sponsorship for Feile to voice their opposition to what she described as “raw sectarian hate”.

The Lagan Valley MLA also challenged Sinn Fein’s Stormont leader Michelle O’Neill, who will become first minister if the Assembly is resurrected, to “show leadership”.

“I will be writing to all known sponsors and partner organisations, asking them to condemn the ‘up the ‘Ra’ chants at the event and outline what action they have taken regarding their support for the festival,” Ms Little-Pengelly said.

“Public money cannot be used to fund an event which year after year spends hours glorifying the terrorism of the PIRA.

“Any organisation is entitled to apply for any grant, but there are always conditions attached to funding.”