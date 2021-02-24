Wolverhampton man arrested during Belfast port £1m cocaine find in fuel tank 'thought it was cash'

Cocaine worth an estimated £1.6 million has been seized

The 20-kilo haul was discovered hidden inside an empty fuel tank

A driver arrested after £1m worth of cocaine was discovered hidden in his van at Belfast port thought he was transporting cash, a court heard today.

Laethian McCalla, 39, was detained as part of an operation where officers "completely ripped apart" his vehicle to find the drugs inside a fuel tank.

The seizure on Monday has been described as one of the biggest of its kind by law enforcement in Northern Ireland in recent years.

McCalla, of Arps Road in Wolverhampton, faces a charge of possessing Class A drugs with intent to supply.

His vehicle was stopped by National Crime Agency (NCA) officers as it arrived on a ferry from Birkenhead.

Belfast Magistrates' Court heard the van was taken to a compound where x-ray equipment was used during a 14-hour search operation.

"The vehicle was completely ripped apart, and 20 kilos of cocaine were found secreted in one of the fuel (tanks)," an NCA officer said.

Although the drugs have an estimated street value of at least £1m, he suggested it could be "the tip of the iceberg".

McCalla was said to have admitted making previous journeys to Northern Ireland, but denied knowing anything about the drugs haul.

Defence solicitor Pearse MacDermott told the court: "It's accepted the items were heavily secreted in the van, but he thought he was driving cash."

Bail was opposed amid claims the accused is connected to an organised crime gang, and was paid £1,500 to deliver the consignment.

But Mr MacDermott argued that McCalla provided a full explanation of his intended route from Wolverhampton to Dungannon, Co Tyrone.

"There are more sinister forces at work behind this, he was being used by other parties," he argued.

Refusing bail, however, District Judge Fiona Bagnall cited the risk of re-offending.

"By his own admission this isn't the first time he's undertaken this venture," she said.

McCalla was remanded in custody to appear again in four weeks time.