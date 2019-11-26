Woman (101) 'distressed' after Portadown house targeted by burglars

A 101-year-old woman was left highly shaken after she was targeted in one of a series of burglaries Portadown over the weekend.

Money was stolen from the elderly victim who was not hurt but left in shock by the ordeal.

The PSNI is investigating the incident as one of four burglaries that took place in the Portadown area between 8pm and 9pm on Sunday.

The PSNI said that four properties were entered in Clanbrassil Drive, Village Walk, Clonavon Avenue and Ridgeway Park North areas.

In one of the burglaries, a male entered the bedroom of a woman as she lay in her bed and stole jewellery and a sum of cash.

Although she was not injured, police said she was distressed by the "extremely frightening ordeal".

DUP MLA Jonathan Buckley urged anyone with information to contact police and for residents to take extra safety precautions.

"On Sunday evening burglaries took place targeting four homes in the Portadown area," he said.

"Among the targets was an elderly lady aged 101 and a sum of money was stolen from her possession.

"I am relieved to report that no one was hurt in each of the incidents," he said.

"It is reported that these properties were targeted because they were believed to be unoccupied at the time."

In another burglary, a male occupant of a house disturbed the intruder and, although unhurt, was left shaken.

No one was present at the properties during the other two burglaries.

Shortly afterwards, police on patrol saw two males flee from a white Mitsubishi vehicle in the Lurgan area.

A third male, aged 29, was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences and remains in custody.

The PSNI has appealed to the two males who fled the vehicle to contact detectives.