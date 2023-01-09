Woman (19) hospitalised with facial injuries after assault in Lisburn

Police want to speak to a man who intervened during an assault on a woman in Lisburn which possibly prevented her from coming to more serious harm.

Detectives from the Police Service’s Community Safety Department are appealing for witnesses to an assault in the Tonagh Drive area of Lisburn on Friday, January 6.

They are particularly keen to speak to a man who reportedly intervened to try and stop the attack on the 19-year-old woman.

Detective Sergeant Nichols said: “Just before 9.30pm on Friday, we received a call from a distressed woman who reported that she had been attacked by a man in a residential property in the area.

“The woman was taken to hospital by colleagues from Northern Ireland Ambulance Service for treatment to facial injuries.

"A 24-year-old man has been arrested and charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm and criminal damage.

“We would appeal to anyone who was in the Tonagh Drive area at the time who may have seen or heard the assault take place to contact police.

"We are particularly keen to speak to another man who was reported to have intervened. His actions may well have prevented this young woman from coming to serious harm.”

The 24-year-old man appeared at Lisburn Magistrate’s court on Monday, January 9.

Police said if you have information, please contact us on 101, quoting reference number 1826 of 06/01/23.

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.