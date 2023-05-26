Woman (20) charged after concern for safety report on Glider in west Belfast

Police in west Belfast have charged a 20-year-old woman with a number offences including, assault on police, disorderly behaviour and possession of a Class C drug.

The charges follow a report of concern for safety aboard a Glider service on the Falls Road on Thursday (May 25).

The woman in question is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on June 22.

As is usual procedure all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service (PPS).