Woman (20) released on bail as police probe Katie Simpson murder

A 20-year-old woman arrested by detectives investigating the murder of Katie Simpson has been released on bail, pending further enquiries.

PSNI officers continue to investigate the murder of 21-year-old Katie Simpson in Londonderry in August last year.

The woman was arrested in England on Tuesday but later released.

Ms Simpson died at Altnagelvin Hospital on August 9, 2020, following an incident at an address in Gortnessy Meadows.

One man has appeared in court charged with the young showjumper’s murder.

Jonathan Creswell (33), from Briar Hill Gardens in Greysteel, is charged with murdering Ms Simpson on August 3 last year.

Cresswell was granted bail by the High Court at the end of June.

Detective Inspector Mark Gibson said: “We continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the murder of 21 year old Katie who died at Altnagelvin Hospital on 9 August 2020, following an incident at an address in Gortnessy Meadows, Derry/Londonderry on 3 August 2020.

“I am asking you today, if you have any information that could assist us with our investigation, no matter how insignificant you may think it is, please contact police. Your information could be that vital piece we need to bring those responsible for Katie’s death to justice.

“Katie deserves justice. Katie’s family deserve justice.

“If you have any information please contact detectives on 101, quoting reference 306 03/08/20, or submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/”