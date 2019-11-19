Woman (22) charged with attempted murder after Co Down assault

A 22-year-old woman has been charged with attempted murder after a serious assault in Ballynahinch.

The woman, who is also charged with common assault, is due to appear at Newtownards Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

The charges are in relation to an incident at the Windmill Gardens area of the town during the early hours of Sunday November 17.

A 26-year-old man has been released on police pail pending further enquiries, with two men aged 40-years-old and 20-years-old remain in police custody at this time.

All charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.