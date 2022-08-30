Woman (22) released on police bail following fatal hit-and-run in Ballymena

John Corr died on Sunday night after he was struck by a car

A 22-year-old woman who was arrested following a fatal road traffic collision in the Cushendall Road area of Ballymena has been released on bail.

The incident resulted in the death of a 57-year-old man named locally as John Corr who had been walking in the area at the time.

An updated PSNI statement said: “A 22-year-old woman arrested by detectives investigating a fatal road traffic collision in the Cushendall Road area of Ballymena on Sunday, 28th August, has been released on bail, pending further enquiries.”

On Monday the PSNI announced they were hunting for the male and female occupants of a silver BMW believed to be involved in the collision which made off from the scene on Sunday.

The PSNI said “We would like to thank the public for their assistance to date in terms of eyewitness reports and we are particularly keen to hear from any other witnesses and to view any more footage taken in the area around that time.

This could be dashcam, mobile, CCTV or doorbell camera footage. We can be contacted on 101, quoting reference 2134 28/08/22.”

Sinn Fein MLA Philip McGuigian expressed his condolences following Mr Corr’s death.

“The community is in shock after a man died following a road traffic accident on the Cushendall Road area of Ballymena.

“My thoughts are with this man’s family and friends at this sad and difficult time.

“I would urge anyone with information about this collision to bring it forward to the police.”