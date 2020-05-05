Woman (24) charged after west Belfast disturbances

Damage is done to a property in the Hannahglen Heights area of west Belfast

A man is knocked down on Slievegallion Drive in west Belfast following an organised fight on Monday night

Police at the scene of the incident (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

A 24-year-old woman has been charged with a number of offences following disturbances in west Belfast on Monday night.

Police have said they're aware of footage circulating of incidents on social media and asked anyone with information to contact them.

The woman was charged with offences stemming from earlier disturbances on Sunday including possession of an offensive weapon, three counts of making threats to commit criminal damage and three counts of making threats to kill.

She is expected to appear at Belfast Magistrates’ Court in June. As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Chief Inspector Gary Reid said: “We received a report shortly after 9.50pm that a house had been attacked in the Hannahglen Heights area and windows had been smashed.

“Our officers responded and located a red Audi nearby, in the Colinglen Green area, which had sustained damage to its windows.

“A second vehicle in the Hannahglen Heights area had also been damaged.

“A 24-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and she remains in custody at this time.

“Our enquiries continue today, and we would encourage anyone with any information about any of these incidents to call us on 101, and quote reference number 2031 of 04/05/20 or call Crimestoppers anonymously.”