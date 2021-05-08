Woman (29) arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving in Co Armagh

Footage circulated on social media appeared to show scenes of reckless driving in the Co Armagh village of Meigh.

A 29-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving after an incident in Co Armagh on Friday night.

Police received a report of a fight outside a bar in the Railway Road area of the village of Meigh around 11.15pm.

Officers said the area had calmed as they arrived, but a number of people present claimed a car had been driving “erratically” a short time earlier striking other cars and possibly pedestrians.

Video footage circulating on social media appears to show a red car driving back and forwards erratically among a small crowd of onlookers.

Police later located the red Volkswagen Golf involved, arresting the female driver on suspicion of dangerous driving, driving with excess alcohol and failing to stop, remain and report a road traffic collision.

She was later released on bail to allow police to conduct further enquiries into the incident.

Earlier reports had indicated that a number of pedestrians were struck by the vehicle, but the PSNI said they had yet to receive any such reports.

Anyone who was struck or witnessed what happened have been urged to call 101, quoting reference 2217 of May 7.