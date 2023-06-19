Woman (29) charged in connection with Co Down burglaries

A 29-year-old woman has been charged with a number of offences including assault occasioning actual bodily harm following a series of burglaries in Co Down.

The suspect was arrested on Main Street in Newcastle early last Sunday morning after police responded to a report of an ongoing burglary at a restaurant in the area.

Commercial premises were also targeted in Castlewellan earlier this month.

The PSNI previously said efforts are “ongoing” to locate a man who made off from the scene of the arrest.

The woman has also been charged with burglary, attempted burglary and criminal damage.

She is due to appear at Downpatrick Magistrates Court later on Monday.

As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.