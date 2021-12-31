Woman (29) to appear in court on sexual assault, kidnapping and false imprisonment charges

Police say charges relate to an incident in Ballymena in November

A 29-year-old woman is to appear in court on charges including sexual assault, kidnapping and false imprisonment.

The PSNI said it relates to an incident in Ballymena on November 13.

The woman is to appear at Coleraine Magistrate’s Court on Friday morning via videolink.

She is facing a number of charges including sexual assault, two counts of kidnapping, two counts of false imprisonment, two counts of common assault and two counts of possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.

All charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.