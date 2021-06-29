Woman (30) airlifted to hospital following street gang attack in Co Fermanagh

A 30-year-old woman was airlifted to hospital after being assaulted by a female and two men in an attack which took place in Co Fermanagh.

The incident occurred in the Trasna Way area of Lisnaskea on Tuesday afternoon.

In a police statement, Detective Sergeant Brian Reid said: “At approximately 2.45pm we received a report that a woman was being assaulted by a woman and two men in the street.

“Police and NIAS attended the scene and the woman was airlifted to hospital for treatment for her injuries.”

He added: “Three people have been arrested in connection with the incident and are currently assisting police with our enquiries.

“I would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the attack or who may have seen a small black car in the area at the time, to contact us on 101 quoting reference 1103 of 28/06/21.”

Alternatively, a report can be submitted online using the police non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/