Woman (33) charged with murder of Tony Browne in west Belfast

Tony Browne (inset) died after being found with stab wounds at his home in west Belfast.

A 33-year-old woman will appear in court on Monday charged with the murder of Tony Browne.

Detectives from the PSNI’s Major Investigation Team, investigating the murder of 54-year-old Mr Browne in Poleglass in west Belfast on Friday, October 14, said the accused will appear before Lisburn Magistrates Court on October 17.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Mr Browne, a long-time resident of Woodside Park, died in hospital after suffering stab wounds at his home.

On Saturday, a bunch of flowers with a message of condolence was fixed to the fence of the property where the killing took place.

Police officers were seen conducting door-to-door enquiries in the cul-de-sac and surrounding streets.

Following the news of Mr Browne’s death, tributes flooded social media, with many describing the victim as a “decent fella”.

“He was a gentleman who would have helped anyone,” one tribute said.

One family member wrote: “Thinking of all my cousins on the death of their youngest brother Tony.”

Another said: “So sad, thinking of his family and daughters and son at this horrible time.”

The Colin Safer Neighbourhood Project posted on Facebook: “We are sorry to hear that a man from Woodside in Poleglass has passed away as a result of a stabbing. Our sincere condolences to the man’s family. Another family distraught as a result of knife crime. RIP.”