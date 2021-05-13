Woman (34) released following arrest in Muckamore Abbey Hospital probe 

A 34-year-old woman who was arrested on Thursday morning in the Antrim area has been released, police have confirmed.

In a statement they said: “A 34-year-old female arrested this morning (Thursday 13 May) by detectives from the Police Service’s Public Protection Branch investigating the allegations of ill-treatment of patients at Muckamore Abbey hospital has been released pending report to the PPS.”

It comes after seven people were informed they will face prosecution for a range of offences including ill-treatment and wilful neglect in connection with Muckamore patients.