Woman (35) arrested in north Belfast amid New IRA crackdown

A 35-year-old woman has been arrested in north Belfast on Thursday morning as part of a police crackdown on the dissident republican group, the New IRA.

Detectives from the PSNI’s Terrorism Investigation Unit carried out the arrest as part of Operation Arbacia.

Eight men and two women have already been arrested and charged last August as part of the ongoing investigation into the activities of the New IRA.

Police said the woman has been arrested under the Terrorism Act and conveyed to Musgrave Police Station where she will be questioned by detectives.

Detective Chief Superintendent Raymond Murray, Head of Serious Crime Branch, has appealed to the public for information to help keep people safe.

He said: “Despite significant progress against the New IRA, we cannot be complacent in any way about investigating their activities. Those investigations are most effective when police and communities work together.

“The New IRA continue to pose a danger, especially to the communities in the areas they live and conduct their activities. Not least is their willingness to put local people at risk in their reckless haste to carry out bombings and shootings.

“In fact they often store their guns and bombs in public areas where members of the community including children are put at risk.

“I would appeal that anyone with information about their activities, including the locations of these dangerous weapons, tell the police, either directly on 101, through a trusted third party or via Crimestoppers.”