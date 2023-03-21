Woman, 37, declared dead after house fire as police launch murder probe

A woman was pronounced dead after a house fire in Northern Ireland (Stephen Barnes/Law and Order/Alamy/PA) — © Alamy Stock Photo

A woman was pronounced dead after a house fire in Northern Ireland.

The 37-year-old’s death in the Church Street area of Portadown, Co Armagh, has sparked a murder investigation.

The blaze in the early hours of Tuesday saw a number of residents evacuated from their homes.

Police were called at about 2.15am, Detective Chief Inspector Rachel Wilson said.

She added: “Our investigation continues and I am appealing to anyone with information, or who witnessed anything untoward, to please get in touch.

“Likewise, if you have captured dashcam footage, please contact officers on 101 quoting reference number 92 of 21/03/23.”