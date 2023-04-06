Woman (41) charged following fire in Co Down

A 41-year-old woman has been charged with arson with the intent of endangering life following a fire in Co Down.

The blaze occurred at a residential property in Brookfield Meadows area of Banbridge on Monday.

The woman has also been charged with with arson being reckless as to whether life would be endangered.

A police spokesperson said she is due to appear at Banbridge Magistrates’ Court sitting at Newry Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

They added: “As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.”