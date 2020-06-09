Woman (41) held in Derry murder probe following man's death

A forensics officer at the house in Primity Terrace in Newbuildings outside Londonderry where a man was found dead

A woman has been arrested and a murder investigation launched following the death of a man in Londonderry.

The man was named locally as Darren McNally, who is believed to have been in his 40s.

He died at a house in the Duncastle Road area of Newbuildings on Monday afternoon.

Residents say they were alerted to an incident shortly after 2pm when an ambulance arrived. They said they believed there had been a stabbing incident at the property which faces onto the main road through the Waterside village.

A 41-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder and was last night in police custody.

Police had the house and a section of path cordoned off last night as forensics teams scoured the property.

DUP MLA Gary Middleton said that the tight-knit community in Newbuildings was in shock. "I want to pass on my sympathies to those involved," he said. "This is obviously a deep shock to the local community. Nobody expected this.

"Our foremost thoughts are with the families. We now have to wait for the investigation to take place. The police are at the scene and ensuring that that is going to happen. I am told that it is going to take some considerable time. We need to allow the space for that.

"I would urge people to come forward if they have any information on the incident, to bring that forward to the PSNI.

"There is a feeling of shock and sadness on the ground here in Newbuildings.

"There's obviously sadness when these very serious incidents happen and it's something that Newbuildings hasn't seen in a very long time."