Woman (43) arrested following assault on three police officers

A 43-year-old woman has been arrested after three police officers were assaulted leaving them with injuries to their hands.

The incident happened at a commercial premises on the Antrim Road on Thursday after police received a report that a member of staff had been assaulted by a female customer.

When officers arrived the woman began lashing out at them resulting in her being arrested on suspicion of assault on police and criminal damage.

The 43-year-old was also arrested for possession of a Class C drug. A police spokesperson said she remains in custody at this time.