Woman (45) arrested after 'violent' murder of Ludmila Poletelova in Limavady

Community left stunned after killing of 61-year-old at her home

Police investigating the brutal murder of Ludmila Poletelova in Limavady have arrested a woman on suspicion of murder.

The 61-year-old Latvian national's lifeless body was found at a flat at Lodge Court in the Co Londonderry town on Friday afternoon.

A post-mortem examination, carried out on Saturday, found that she died as a result of a number of blows to the head.

Last night police said a 45-year-old woman had been taken into custody for questioning about the vicious murder.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil McGuinness told reporters: "The woman, aged 45, was arrested in the Limavady area on suspicion of murder and has been taken in custody for questioning.

"Meanwhile, our detectives are currently conducting searches at two properties in the Limavady are as part of our investigation.

"Ludmila suffered a violent death which no-one deserves and we owe it to her, and her friends and family, to catch the person responsible and to bring them before the courts.

The victim had not been seen by family and friends since April 19 ahead of the grim discovery.

Ms Poletelova was a Latvian national who had lived and worked in Limavady for a number of years.

DCI McGuinness said this was a "vicious attack on a woman in her own home - a place where she should have been safe and secure".

The detective also made an urgent appeal for information.

"Were you walking or driving in the Main Street area of Limavady any time between last Monday morning, 19th April and the afternoon of Friday 23rd April?" he asked the public.

"If you were and you have dashcam footage or saw any suspicious or unusual activity in the area, it is vitally important that you get in touch with police."

He added: "You can contact us with information by calling 101 and quoting reference number 1073 of 23/4/21."

The local community is said to be in shock at the news.

Sinn Fein MLA Caoimhe Archibald said the murder had shocked the community.

"My thoughts and sympathies are with her family, friends and loved ones at this time," she said.

"The PSNI has now launched a murder inquiry and I would encourage anyone with information which can help to get in contact with the police."

DUP MLA George Robinson offered his condolences to the victim's family.

"I want to express my sympathies to the family and friends of Ludmila at what is a very tragic and difficult time," the East Londonderry DUP MLA said.

"I want to assure them, wherever they are in the world, my thoughts and prayers are with them.

"Ludmila was well known and there is a palpable shock in the town on her death.

"Such evil and brutality can never be justified and I cannot begin to understand how anyone can be so violent. Such mindless behaviour is not something that Limavady is used to or wants.

"For two violent incidents to occur in the area in a week is difficult to rationalise. There was also the death of a young man in the town so it has been a very difficult week for families here."

He added: "Anyone who has any information regarding this awful crime must contact the police to ensure the perpetrators are brought swiftly to justice,"