Woman (45) arrested on suspicion of Ludmila Poletelova murder in Limavady

The woman was arrested in the Limavady area on Sunday

Police have arrested a 45-year-old woman on suspicion of murder following the death of Ludmila Poletelova in Co Londonderry.

The body of Ms Poletelova (61), who was originally from Latvia, was found at an address off Main Street in Limavady on Friday.

Read more Murder probe launched over death of woman in Limavady

Police had received a report of a sudden death around 2.45pm on Friday.

However, a murder inquiry was launched on Saturday after a post mortem revealed that Ms Poletelova died as a result of a number of blows to the head.

Detectives from the PSNI’s Major Investigation Team arrested a 45-year-old woman in the Limavady area on Sunday on suspicion of murder.

She has been taken into custody for questioning, while searches are being carried out at two properties in the Limavady area as part of the investigation.

Ms Poletelova had not been seen by friends or neighbours since Monday, April 19, and police are working on retracing her movements and scouring CCTV footage from shops and businesses close to her home.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil McGuinness said Ms Poletelova suffered a “violent death which no-one deserves”.

“We owe it to her, and her friends and family, to catch the person responsible and to bring them before the courts,” he said.

“Whilst we are making progress with our investigation I would continue to appeal to anyone with any information, no matter how small or seemingly insignificant, to bring that information to us.”

Anyone with any information can contact police by calling 101 and quoting reference number 1073 of 23/4/21.

Reports can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

Crimestoppers can also be contacted on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org