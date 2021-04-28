Woman (45) charged with murder of Limavady woman Ludmila Poletelova

A woman has been charged with the murder of Ludmila Poletelova, whose body was found at her home in Limavady on Friday.

A post-mortem examination found Ms Poletelova, who was 61, died as a result of a number of blows to the head.

Her body was discovered in her flat at Lodge Court.

The 45-year-old accused is expected to appear before Ballymena Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

She was arrested by detectives from the PSNI's major investigation team on Sunday evening.

The victim was a Latvian national who had lived and worked in the County Londonderry town for a number of years.