Woman (45) charged with murder of Limavady woman Ludmila Poletelova
Christopher Leebody
A woman has been charged with the murder of Ludmila Poletelova, whose body was found at her home in Limavady on Friday.
A post-mortem examination found Ms Poletelova, who was 61, died as a result of a number of blows to the head.
Her body was discovered in her flat at Lodge Court.
The 45-year-old accused is expected to appear before Ballymena Magistrates' Court on Thursday.
She was arrested by detectives from the PSNI's major investigation team on Sunday evening.
The victim was a Latvian national who had lived and worked in the County Londonderry town for a number of years.