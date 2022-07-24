Woman (46) arrested after attempt made to drive away in ambulance in Co Tyrone

A woman has been arrested after an attempt was made to drive off in an ambulance.

Police in Strabane have charged the 46-year-old female with being in charge with excess alcohol in breath, and taking a motor vehicle without authority.

It is understood the charges relate to an incident in the Brigade Terrace area of Strabane yesterday on Saturday during which a woman attempted to drive off in an ambulance.

The suspect is due to appear before Strabane Magistrates Court on Thursday August 11. As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.