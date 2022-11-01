Woman (46) charged with assault on police after fire breaks out in west Belfast

Police dealt with “an outbreak of disorder” amongst a crowd of people outside a house fire in west Belfast.

The incident occurred in the Glenbawn Avenue area around 7pm on Monday.

One woman (46) was arrested and has since been charged with assault on police and disorderly behaviour and is due to appear at Lisburn Magistrates Court on Monday.

Police are currently investigating the circumstances of the fire which broke out in the upper floor and attic of a house, and is believed to have been started deliberately.

PSNI officers attended the scene along with the NIFRS who extinguished the blaze.

Six fire engines were dispatched to the scene and aerial and command support was also mobilised.

A spokesperson for NIFRS confirmed there were no reports of any injuries.

Whilst the emergency services were at the scene, disorder broke out amongst the crowd that had gathered.

Enquiries are ongoing and police have asked anyone with any information about the incident to contact officers at Woodbourne on 101 quoting reference number 1884 31/10/22.