Woman (48) latest arrest in connection with Carrickfergus reservoir murder

A 48-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with the murder of 54-year-old Roy Reynolds, whose body was discovered at a reservoir in Carrickfergus on Monday morning.

Two men, aged 68 and 32, who were also arrested on suspicion of murder, remain in custody.

Major Investigation Team Detectives made their latest arrest after carrying out searches of two residential properties in the Newtownabbey area on Tuesday afternoon.

The two men were arrested after officers stopped a silver vehicle just before 7am in the Clonmore Green area of Newtownabbey on Monday morning.

The man was thought to have been attacked at a property in Derrycoole Way and then transported to Carrickfergus where an attempt was made to dispose of the body.

The vehicle has been seized for examination and was said to have contained forensic links to the victim.

The victim was well known in the Rathcoole area.

Known as ‘Fobby’, locals say he was a “bit of a character” whose main interest was supporting Rangers Football Club.

A woman walking her dog found his partially submerged in water at a reservoir in Carrickfergus at around 8.45am on Monday morning.

Detective Chief Inspector Ray Phelan said: “Just before 6am on Monday morning, local officers received a report of suspicious activity in the Derrycoole Way area of Rathcoole in Newtownabbey.

“Responding officers subsequently located and stopped a silver Toyota C-HR car just before 7am in the Clonmore Green area and arrested the two male occupants.

“The body of Mr Reynolds was discovered in the water close to the Councillors Road/New Line area of Carrickfergus just after 8.45am on Monday morning.

“A post-mortem examination is ongoing.

“I am again appealing for anyone who was in the area of Derrycoole Way in Rathcoole or Councillors Road/New Line area of Carrickfergus from around 2am through to 7am on Monday morning who witnessed anything or anyone with any information that can assist my investigation contact Detectives on 101 quoting reference 244 of 28 March 2022.

“Alternatively information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”