Woman (52) arrested in connection to Muckamore Abbey PSNI probe released

A 52-year-old woman arrested by detectives probing allegations of ill-treatment of patients at Muckamore Abbey Hospital has been released pending a report to the Public Prosecution Service.

On Tuesday evening, police said the woman was “arrested this morning by detectives from the Police Service’s Public Protection Branch investigating the allegations of ill-treatment of patients at Muckamore Abbey hospital” and that she had since been released.

Seven people to date are to be prosecuted by the Public Prosecution Service for a range of offences, including alleged ill-treatment and wilful neglect.

A public inquiry into Muckamore Abbey was announced last year by Health Minister Robin Swann. He said at the time patients and families would have the opportunity to influence its remit and scope.