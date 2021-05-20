Woman (56) arrested as part of Muckamore Abbey hospital probe released

A 56-year-old woman arrested by police investigating the allegations of ill-treatment of patients at Muckamore Abbey hospital has been released.

Police said a report would be prepared for the Public Prosecution Service (PPS)

The woman was arrested in the Antrim area on Thursday morning.

Seven people to date are to be prosecuted by the PPS for a range of offences, including alleged ill-treatment and wilful neglect.

Allegations of abuse at Muckamore Abbey Hospital, which is run by the Belfast Trust and located on the outskirts of Antrim, first came to light in 2017.