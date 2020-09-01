Woman (60s) attacked in 'racially-motivated hate crime' in west Belfast

One man has been arrested in connection with the assault (Niall Carson/PA)

A man has been arrested after a woman in her 60s was assaulted in west Belfast - an attack police are treating as a racially-motivated hate crime.

Police said the assault happened on Divis Street at around 5.15pm on Tuesday, when it was reported that a man approached the woman and kicked her to the ground. Then, while she lay on the ground, the man allegedly kicked her again.

The woman was taken to hospital for her injuries.

A short time later a 50-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and he remained in police custody on Tuesday night.

PSNI Sergeant McKinley said: “Police are treating this incident as a racially motivated hate crime.“I would appeal to anyone who witnessed this incident or who has information to contact police at Woodbourne police station on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 1479 01/09/20, or submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.