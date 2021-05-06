Woman (61) becomes third house fire victim in eight days in Northern Ireland

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene in Lisburn on Thursday

A 61-year-old woman died in a house fire in Lisburn on Thursday, the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) has confirmed.

The woman is now the third person to die in an accidental fire in their home in just eight days in Northern Ireland.

The NIFRS has now appealed to anyone who has concerns about home fire safety for themselves or their loved ones, to contact them for free home fire safety advice.

On April 28, a 74-year-old man died in hospital following a fire at his Newtownbutler home, while on April 30, a 78-year-old man died in a fire at a property in Newry.

Two fire appliances from Lisburn Fire Station attended the incident in Meadow Crescent, Lisburn, at 6.02am on Thursday but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Assistant Chief Fire and Rescue Officer Paddy Gallagher, expressed his condolences to the family and friends of the woman.

“In a period of just over a week we’ve seen three such incidents across Northern Ireland all involving people aged over 60,” continued Mr Gallagher.

“With Covid restrictions still in place preventing household visits, it’s more important than ever that we check in with our older family and friends and consider their fire safety.

“This can be done safely via telephone, virtually or by calling outside their home or garden at a safe distance.

“Talk to them about their fire safety and remind them of the importance of testing their smoke alarm once a week, having a bed time fire safety routine, a fire escape plan and what they should do in an emergency.”

Fire prevention advice is available by calling NIFRS headquarters on 02892 664 221 or by visiting their website via www.nifrs.org

Mr Gallagher said firefighters will provide detailed advice and in some circumstances can visit the home of someone, using personal protective equipment, to carry out a free home fire safety check and fit a smoke alarm.

“We need your help to help us protect the most at risk in our community from fire,” he added. “We must do everything we can to help stop fire.

“Remembering this simple slogan can help make us all safer – S is for smoke alarm, make sure you have at least one working smoke alarm on every floor of your home.

“T is for test those smoke alarms weekly. O is for obvious dangers - be aware of the common causes of accidental fires including smoking materials, electronics and cooking.

“P is for plan your escape – make sure you have an escape plan in the case of a fire starting.”