Woman (64) charged with drugs offences after haul worth £8,400 recovered in Ballynahinch

A 64-year-old woman has been charged with a number of drug related offences after a haul of suspected drugs worth £8,400 was recovered in Co Down on Tuesday.

Police said the suspected Class B drugs, alongside other items, were discovered during the search of a property in Ballynahinch.

The woman has been charged with a number of drug related offences, including permitting premises to be used for the production of a Class B controlled drug and producing a Class B controlled drug.

She is expected to appear before Downpatrick Magistrate’s Court on April 6.

As is usual procedure all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

The PSNI said a 37-year-old male was also arrested on suspicion of a number of drug offences, including possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply.

They confirmed he has since been released on police bail pending further enquiries.