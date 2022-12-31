Woman (70s) in critical condition following Co Antrim crash as police appeal for witnesses

Police are appealing for witnesses to a serious road traffic collision that has left a woman in her 70s in critical condition in hospital.

A report was received by the PSNI after 7pm on Friday (December 30) that the woman - a pedestrian - had been struck by a Vauxhall Astra car on the Larne Road Link in Ballymena.

The driver of the Astra was spoken to by officers at the scene. The road was closed for a number of hours but has since re-opened.

A PSNI statement read: “Officers would ask anyone who witnessed the collision, or anyone who was driving on the Larne Road Link at the time of the collision and who may have captured dash-cam footage which could assist with their enquiries, to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 1577 30/12/22.”